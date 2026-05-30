Francesco Calvo spent seven years at Juventus across two separate spells, giving him extensive experience of how the club operates and how its internal structure has evolved.

After leaving the Bianconeri last year to take up his current position at Aston Villa, Calvo continued his career as one of football’s most respected executives. His knowledge of the game and experience in senior leadership roles have made him a highly valued figure within the sport.

During his time in Turin, he was considered one of the club’s trusted decision-makers and played a role in several important developments. His work and experience were among the reasons Aston Villa moved to bring him into their organisation.

Reflecting on His Time at Juventus

Calvo enjoyed both of his spells at Juventus and remains closely associated with the club despite his departure. Given his history with the Bianconeri, there has naturally been interest in his views on how the club has changed since he left.

The executive believes there have been significant developments in recent years, particularly regarding the structure of leadership and decision-making. One of the most notable changes has been the increased involvement of John Elkann in the running of the club.

Calvo has observed these developments from afar and recognises that the environment differs considerably from the one he experienced during his years at the Allianz Stadium.

Views on the Club’s Evolution

When asked about the differences between the Juventus he knew and the club today, he shared his thoughts, as reported by Calciomercato:

“Agnelli, Paratici, Marotta, Conte taught me everything I know: from each, in their own field, I listened and learned the discipline, the dynamics of football, the ambitions. The Juve I experienced has always been a family; now it seems more numbers than people. A hope for the fans? Giorgio Chiellini: there must be someone who has Juve in their blood.”

His comments highlight the strong personal connections he formed during his time at the club and his belief that identity and culture remain important elements of Juventus.

They also reflect his view that maintaining a connection to the club’s traditions can be valuable as Juventus continues to navigate a period of change and transformation.