“Calvo will decide” – Allegri leaves his fate in the hands of the Juventus management

While last night’s victory in Udine spelled the end of the club’s campaign, Max Allegri’s future at Juventus remains the hottest debate amongst supporters and observers alike.

For his part, the manager continues to defend his work at Continassa, pointing to the improved point-tally that his players managed to muster despite all the calamitous events that were ensuing off the pitch.

However, a large section of the fans would argue that the style of play continues to regress under the watch of the Livorno native.

For his part, Allegri reckons that the final decision lies in the hands of the Juventus management, particularly with Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo.

The 55-year-old spoke to Sky Sport and DAZN following his side’s 1-0 victory over Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

“I’m sorry by I’m not here to talk about the game or the third place which is an improvement on last season. I’m here to thank all the guys, who worked with me,” said the tactician in his post-match interviews as published by Calciomercato.

“From the warehouse workers to those who stuck by to the end. I’m really proud of this team and these men, players, doctors, warehouse workers. I worked all year with professionalism, passion, patience. Nothing else matters.

“Tomorrow I’m going home, to my family. Fortunately next Sunday one of my horses will be running in the Grand Prix.

“In July, the management will do the planning as usual. Calvo will decide, he’s the head of the sporting department and he will tell us what the club will do.

“Thank you all. I’m tired,. On July 10, I will go back to work. After this season, I can’t wait to go on vacation.”

The manager was also asked if terminating his contract is a possibility, but he quickly dismissed the notion.

“There are no negotiations, I have a two-year contract and I’m available to the club.

“The club has one month to lay plans for the transfer market and next season in the best possible way.”