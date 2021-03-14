Camavinga’s transfer stance gives Juventus hopes of landing him

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now as he continues to develop well at Rennes.

The French teenager has continued to prove to be a classy player and it seems this could be his last year with his current team.

Todofichajes says Real Madrid are favourites to sign him, but the Spaniards are dragging their feet to get the deal sorted.

He doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Rennes and the report says his representatives have told Madrid that if they fail to make their move, then they would accept any offer that comes in the summer.

This would be great news for Juventus as they continue their bid to land younger players.

Andrea Pirlo’s team is having a poor season by the standards that they have set for themselves over the years and they would need refreshing in the summer.

Although he is just 18, Camavinga has proven to be mature enough to handle the pressure of playing in big games.

If the Bianconeri adds him to their team, he would bring a different dimension to their midfield and make them even more unpredictable.