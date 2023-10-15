Empoli forward Nicolo Cambiaghi identified Juventus captain Danilo and Milan defender Fikayo Tomori as his toughest opponents.

The 22-year-old Atalanta youth product is spending his second season on loan at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The Italy U-21 starlet was one of the main revelations of last season. However, he began the current campaign on a relatively slow note as he’s yet to make a goal contribution in seven Serie A appearances.

In a recent interview, the young striker named the two best defenders in the league in his opinion.

“The league filled with strong defenders, above all Danilo and Tomori.” said the Empoli loanee in his interview with Radio TV Serie A via JuveNews.

“Even in the smaller Serie A teams, you will find very strong defenders,” insisted Cambiaghi.

Juve FC say

As we all know, Danilo spent the vast majority of his career as a right-back. He still plays as a fullback for the Brazilian national team and occasionally for Juventus.

Therefore, transitioning from a right-back into one of the best centre-backs in the Italian league is surely an incredible achievement on the player’s part.

As for Juventus, they’ll be hoping that their captain’s injury isn’t as bad as feared so he can resume his services at the back as soon as possible.

The 32-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Manchester City in 2019 and his current contract runs until 2025.