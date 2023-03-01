Cambiaso admits happiness to stay in Bologna despite Juve’s attempted recall

Last summer, Juventus snatched the services of Andrea Cambiaso following his breakthrough campaign in Genoa. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri immediately sent him packing to Bologna on a loan transfer.

This maneuver left Max Allegri short of options in the fullback/wingback department. Thus, the management tried to rectify this blunder with a desperate attempt to recall the player in January.

Naturally, the Rossoblu rebuffed the proposal, as Thiago Motta had no intention of depriving himself of his first-choice left-back.

Nevertheless, this botched attempt did not dishearten the 22-year-old. On the contrary, he has now expressed his happiness to stay at the Renato Dall’Ara as he continues to sharpen his weapons while enjoying success on the pitch.

“I’m aware that Juventus asked for my return in January, but Bologna said no and I’m happy to stay,” said the young fullback in an interview with La Gazzetta della Sport via Calciomercato.

“I have never expressed a willingness to leave. Talking about returns, loan renewals or something else remains fantasy football at the moment. It’s all premature.”

In his most recent outing, Cambiaso delivered a solid showing against Inter, helping Bologna secure a memorable win.

“On Sunday against Inter, we played an almost perfect first half. After the first ten league matches we only had seven points in the standings. Now we have 35, which is an incredible improvement.”

Cambiaso also heaped praise on Bologna manager Motta, noting similarities between him and José Mourinho.