Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso makes a frank admission following his team’s disappointing draw against Parma.

The Bianconeri fans who flocked into the Allianz Stadium were expecting a routine victory over the struggling Serie A newcomers. However, the visitors stunned them by taking the lead in the first three minutes.

Weston McKennie managed to find the equalizer at the half-hour mark, but Parma restored their lead through Simon Sohm a few minutes later. In the second half, Timothy Weah drew Juventus level once more, but the result remained unchanged.

For his part, Cambiaso started the evening at right-back before switching to his original role on the left when Nicolo Savona came in for Juan Cabal.

The 24-year-old admits the Bianconeri were too complacent in their approach which cost them two valuable points.