Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso makes a frank admission following his team’s disappointing draw against Parma.
The Bianconeri fans who flocked into the Allianz Stadium were expecting a routine victory over the struggling Serie A newcomers. However, the visitors stunned them by taking the lead in the first three minutes.
Weston McKennie managed to find the equalizer at the half-hour mark, but Parma restored their lead through Simon Sohm a few minutes later. In the second half, Timothy Weah drew Juventus level once more, but the result remained unchanged.
For his part, Cambiaso started the evening at right-back before switching to his original role on the left when Nicolo Savona came in for Juan Cabal.
The 24-year-old admits the Bianconeri were too complacent in their approach which cost them two valuable points.
“We didn’t interpret the match well. Today we were a bit lazy in preventive marking and we allowed several counterattacks to very fast players like Parma’s,”said the former Genoa man in his post-match interview via the official Juventus website.
“We were a bit too hasty when we got into the final third, we needed to read those situations a bit better. We need to get to know each other better, we are a new team that needs to come together gradually and grow every day so we can all think and play the same way.”
Cambiaso was also dissatisfied with his own display, admitting he should have dealt with some situations better.
“Today I had a couple of chances where I could have taken a shot towards the goal. I need to work on this aspect in training so I can improve.”
Juventus will now turn their attention towards Saturday’s trip to Udine which will be followed by a Champions League clash against Lille on French soil on Tuesday.
