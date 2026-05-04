Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso admits that his team remain inferior to their rivals Inter, at least in terms of mentality and experience.

Sunday ended with the Nerazzurri clinching their 21st Scudetto title thanks to a 2-0 victory over Parma at San Siro. This marks the club’s third league triumph since Juve’s dominance over the Italian landscape ended in 2021.

Earlier in the day, the Bianconeri had squandered a golden opportunity to make a vital step towards Champions League qualification by settling for a disappointing draw against the already-relegated Hellas Verona at home.

Andrea Cambiaso explains why Juventus are lacking

Luciano Spalletti’s men found themselves trailing in the 34th minute when Verona pounced on a Gleison Bremer mistake to break the deadlock through Kieron Bowie.

Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to bag a free-kick in the 62nd minute, but the hosts couldn’t find a winner in the remaining half four.

After the contest, Cambiaso tried to explain the result by acknowledging that the team lacks a sense of urgency.

“Sometimes there’s no real sense of danger. In some situations, I was responsible too,” admitted the 26-year-old in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.

“Unfortunately, we’ve conceded a lot of goals this season. The numbers speak for themselves. Now we have to stay calm. We know we need to win all the remaining matches, but that would’ve been the case regardless of the result.”

Cambiaso reveals why Inter outscored Juventus this season

Cambiaso then went on to compare this Juventus side to Inter, who didn’t only managed to rout the competition en route towards the Scudetto, but also achieved big results, especially against smaller oppositions, whereas the Old Lady dropped easy points, including twice against Verona.