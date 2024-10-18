Andrea Cambiaso’s experience working under Thiago Motta has been an advantage for him at Juventus, where their previous collaboration has helped the defender adapt quickly to the manager’s tactics. Cambiaso, who played for Motta at Bologna before joining Juventus, has benefited from the familiarity with Motta’s methods, becoming a key figure in the team’s lineup this season. His consistent presence in the squad is a testament to his understanding of the manager’s expectations and his ability to follow tactical instructions effectively.

Thiago Motta, who guided Bologna to a Champions League qualification, earned his move to Juventus on the back of that success. His time with Cambiaso at Bologna laid a foundation that has proven beneficial for their work together at the Allianz Stadium. Motta’s managerial style is characterised by strong principles and a demanding approach, requiring players to be adaptable and highly focused.

Cambiaso recently shared insights into Motta’s coaching philosophy, highlighting the unique aspects that set him apart. He said via Tuttojuve, “From a tactical point of view, already in Bologna he made me discover things that I had never seen, even more determined: with him we don’t have roles, but we occupy the space.” This approach emphasizes positional flexibility and situational awareness, where players are required to think beyond fixed positions and contribute dynamically to the team’s shape and movement.

Another intriguing aspect of Motta’s style, as Cambiaso revealed, is how the manager manages team selection and competition. “He never lets us know who is playing until a few hours before the match, and this raises the level of training and internal competition,” Cambiaso explained. This strategy keeps players motivated and ensures that everyone remains ready to step up at any moment, fostering a competitive environment that brings out the best in the squad.

Under Motta’s guidance, Juventus is developing a distinctive tactical identity, with players like Cambiaso adapting well to the demands of the new system. The manager’s influence is evident, and if the team continues on this path, Motta has the potential to establish himself as one of the top managers in the game.