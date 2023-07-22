Andrea Cambiaso is garnering attention from clubs in the Premier League, as Juventus ponders what to do with the promising wing-back.

After joining Juventus, Cambiaso was immediately loaned out to Bologna last season, where he performed admirably. His impressive showing has put him in contention to remain in Juventus’ squad.

However, the Bianconeri are still uncertain about his future, and various options are being considered for the defender. Juventus can choose to loan him out again, sell him, or retain him in their first team.

While Juventus deliberates on the best course of action, other clubs have already expressed interest in Cambiaso. Besides Serie A sides, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have shown interest in the talented Juventus player, reports Caciomercato.

Both clubs view Cambiaso as a potential game-changer for their teams and are looking to make a move for him before the current transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso did well on loan at Bologna, which explains why several suitors are now chasing his signature.

However, the club must be sure about what it wants from the former Genoa man before deciding.

It will make no sense if we allow him to leave and splash the cash on a new defender.