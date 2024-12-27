Andrea Cambiaso made a significant return to the Juventus squad in their recent 2-1 victory over Monza, coming on in the second half to help the team secure a crucial win. The young defender has been a valuable member of the team this season, consistently impressing with his performances, and has become one of Thiago Motta’s most trusted players. Motta has shown that he has great confidence in Cambiaso’s abilities, and with his solid performances, the manager believes the defender is capable of contributing at the highest level in any game. As long as Cambiaso is fit, there seems little reason to leave him out of the starting lineup, as his consistency and reliability make him an integral part of the squad.

Looking ahead, Juventus will be hoping to build on their win against Monza as they face a tough test this weekend against Fiorentina. La Viola has been in fantastic form this season, and they will be looking to continue their strong performances as they host the Bianconeri. One of their standout players has been Moise Kean, the former Juventus striker, who has been in excellent form for Fiorentina since making the move away from Turin. Kean will certainly be eager to show his former club what they are missing, and his presence will undoubtedly add an extra layer of challenge to an already difficult match for Juventus.

According to Tuttojuve, Cambiaso is set to start for Juventus in the match against Fiorentina. This means he will be joining the starting lineup alongside other key players such as Weston McKennie, Nico González, and Kenan Yildiz. Cambiaso’s inclusion in the squad makes sense, as he has proven to be one of Juventus’ most reliable performers when called upon. With a match as tough as this one, Juventus will need all hands on deck, and Cambiaso could very well be a key figure in ensuring they come away with a positive result. His defensive stability and ability to contribute both in defence and going forward will be vital for the Bianconeri as they aim to extend their winning form.