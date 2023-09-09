Andrea Cambiaso’s loan move following his transfer to Juventus from Genoa last summer has turned out to be a shrewd decision by the club. During his loan spell at Bologna, the full-back gained valuable playing time that aided in his development and prepared him for his return to Turin.

Now, Cambiaso has established himself as a starter for Juventus, benefiting from Max Allegri’s use of wingbacks in his 3-5-2 tactical system. His transition into the team has been smooth, and he has made an excellent start to his career in Turin.

A recent training ground report, as disclosed by Calciomercato, highlights Cambiaso’s superb form in training. He was the standout performer during the reported session, underlining why he is now considered one of the first names on the team sheet.

Juventus has high expectations for Cambiaso, anticipating that he will continue to excel and further improve as the season progresses. His promising development suggests a bright future ahead in his footballing career.

Juve FC Says

Signing Cambiaso is another good example of how we identify the best talents for the future.

His time out on loan improved him further and he is now one of the finest players at the club. Hopefully, he will keep improving and continue to do well for us in the future.