Andrea Cambiaso refutes all the talk about his potential departure, reiterating his desire to play for Juventus, especially following Igor Tudor’s confirmation.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the exit door since January, when Manchester City attempted to acquire his services.

While this path has seemingly faded, with the Cityzens focusing on other targets, reports in the Italian media have identified Milan and Napoli as potential destinations for the Azzurri star.

Andrea Cambiaso pledges allegiance to Juventus

Nevertheless, Cambiaso denies receiving phone calls from any suitors, preferring to focus on Juventus and the participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

“I haven’t received any calls, maybe my agents have. In life, the only certainty is death, but I’m happy here,” said the former Genoa player in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“I haven’t spoken to Tudor but I know that the club and the coach are happy with me. I feel everyone’s trust, I’m happy in Turin and I’ve never asked to leave. Guardiola didn’t call me.

“From a mental point of view, I’ve made great progress. It was a difficult season for me too, the second part didn’t go as I would have liked, but now I’ve put it all behind me. Now I feel good, and my condition will improve with the games.

“I’ve had physical problems that have affected me, but nothing more. I’m 25 and I play for Juventus, I don’t have any problems.”

Cambiaso weighs in on Tudor & Thiago Motta

Cambiaso also confirmed what has been reported about the Juventus players rallying behind Tudor and urging the management to keep him in charge.

“Very true. The coach achieved Champions League qualification, so he deserved confirmation. He presented himself very well with us, helping us in a delicate moment in which there was no time to experiment.

“He worked a lot on the mental aspect and did an excellent job. Now we will be able to focus more on tactics.”

Finally, the wingback had some words of compassion for his former manager Thiago Motta who was sacked in March.

“I don’t know what didn’t work for Motta, but in mid-August, I would never have imagined it would end like this.

“I’m sorry because I know him well, I had him at Bologna and I think he’s a great coach, but something didn’t click, and the results show it.”