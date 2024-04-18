Andrea Cambiaso has commented on Juventus’ lack of goals in the last few months as the Bianconeri struggle to find the back of the net.

The defender is one of the most critical players in the Bianconeri team this season and has contributed to their success.

Juve has some of the best attackers in Serie A on their squad at the moment, but they still struggle to find the back of the net in most games.

Their fans expect more goals from a team with players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in their squad.

But under Max Allegri, Juve focuses more on being defensively strong, which serves them well in most cases.

However, it is hard to win games when you cannot score goals, and Juve has struggled to get the victories that they need because of their issues around the opponents’ box.

But Cambiaso says they are working to solve that problem and hopefully will score more goals in the coming weeks.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We objectively scored very little, we have to improve, we know where and how to do it, we will try to do it from the next match”.

Juve FC Says

Goals have been our problem and our players are doing poorly in that aspect of football. If things don’t change, wins will continue to elude us.