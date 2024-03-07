Andrea Cambiaso has been a crucial player for Juventus in his first season with the team.

However, the Bianconeri acquired him at the beginning of last season and promptly sent him on loan to Bologna upon signing his contract.

His time at Bologna proved to be successful as he worked under Thiago Motta, one of the most innovative managers in Serie A.

Under Motta’s guidance, Cambiaso learned valuable lessons that have contributed to his impressive performances upon his return to Juventus this campaign.

Cambiaso stands out as one of the finest members of the current Juve team and has proven to be a reliable asset since the start of this term.

The defender has now spoken about the impact that loan spell had on his career and revealed, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Wonderful city and great club. It was important for me. I believe that if I hadn’t gone through there I would have arrived at Juve less ready. Thiago Motta is a good, innovative coach, capable of unite a group. And in the city, now, between the basketball team Virtus and Bologna, there is a euphoric atmosphere. They deserve it, especially the fans.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been an important player for us this term and has impressed in almost every game.

His performance shows why a good loan spell is important to develop players.