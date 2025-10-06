TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Raoul Bellanova of Atalanta BC controls the ball whilst under pressure from Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso reveals two factors that drastically improved with the arrival of Igor Tudor.

The wingback was initially a key figure in Thiago Motta’s plans last season, and even donned the captain’s armband at one point. However, the two men’s relationship deteriorated afterwards, and the Italy international was dropped from the lineup at one point.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old was reinstated following Tudor’s appointment in March, and he’s now considered an automatic starter.

Andrea Cambiaso explains what Igor Tudor brought to Juventus

While Juventus had started the campaign on a positive note, they have settled for five draws in their last five outings across all competitions, evoking memories of last season, when the team was ridiculed for constantly sharing the spoils under the tutelage of Motta.

However, Cambiaso insists that Juventus are now in a better place compared to their time under the Italo-Brazilian manager.

The versatile player identifies two key attributes that the team currently possesses, suggesting they were sorely missing during Motta’s ill-fated reign.

“We have much more enthusiasm than last season,” admitted the former Genoa man while chatting with the press following the goalless draw against Milan on Sunday (via Tuttosport).

“The group has changed, but not that much. We’re more united, and there’s more desire to play together. We must carry this enthusiasm through to the end, regardless of the results.”

Cambiaso expected Juventus-Milan stalemate

Moreover, Cambiaso wasn’t too surprised by how Sunday’s big Serie A showdown played out, while praising his former boss, Max Allegri.

“I wasn’t expecting anything different. I know the coach, and I knew it would be a cagey affair as it’s been the case in recent years between Juventus and Milan. We could have created more offensively, we tried, but we didn’t manage it.”

“Milan have achieved great defensive solidity, but we also did well at the back. We could have done more up front, creating superiority on the flanks, but we didn’t manage it.”