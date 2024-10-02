Andrea Cambiaso has admitted that he is still not at his peak and continues to work on improving as a Juventus player.

The defender has become a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, consistently delivering strong performances for the Bianconeri.

Having previously worked with Thiago Motta at Bologna, he has earned the continued trust of his manager at Juventus and has proven his value to the team.

Despite his progress, Cambiaso acknowledges that he, like all his teammates, still has room for improvement. He has also spoken about a specific weakness he needs to address—his tendency to switch off during games, leading to inconsistency in some of his performances.

The full-back is determined to work on this flaw and become more reliable for the team.

Cambiaso said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have learned a lot from the coach, I’m honest. He is really important to me and will continue to be so. I have lots of things to improve, sometimes I switch off mentally a little bit, it’s not easy.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is one of our most important players, and it is great to hear him say he knows he needs to improve.

We need our important players to continue improving and getting better as time goes on.