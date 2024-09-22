Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso revealed some of the instructions he received from Thiago Motta regarding his playing role.

The 24-year-old was once again one of Juve’s most dynamic players on the pitch against Napoli in Saturday’s goalless draw.

The Italy international started the match as a left-back on paper, but he displayed his great versatility by moving all over the pitch and performing various tasks.

This includes switching to the other flank and making runs from the middle while also playing a vital role in the defensive phase.

After the contest, Cambiaso revealed that his coach wants him to put himself at the team’s disposal however he can, so he has the freedom to roam and find the best position depending on the action.