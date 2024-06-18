Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso are two of the four Juventus players named in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024.

The Bianconeri have once again supplied several players to the Italy national team for an international competition.

Among the Bianconeri contingent, Chiesa is the only player who was part of the Italy team that won the competition in 2021 at Wembley.

The attacker has continued to prove that he is one of the most important players for Italy, and Cambiaso hopes to win the Euros just as Chiesa has done.

The Juve wingback spoke to the media recently and revealed that he has been speaking with the Bianconeri attacker, asking him about how it felt to win the last Euros.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I am always close to Chiesa at lunch and I often ask him about the emotions he felt in that tournament, we often talk about it and now we hope to reply. That evening at Wembley I was at home with some friends, the day after that I had to leave for the training camp with Genoa. I remember Gigio’s save on Saka, a beautiful memory. The nice thing is that I was watching it with friends who will be in the stands with Spain it’s closing, it’s a good thing for the guys who always support me.”

Juve FC Says

Having some winners of Euro 2024 and Copa America in our squad will improve the mood and confidence in our dressing room next season.

This is why we need to support our players to come back home with medals from both competitions.