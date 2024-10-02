Andrea Cambiaso is living the dream of most Italian footballers by playing for Juventus, and he understands the significance of wearing the Bianconeri shirt.

Juve is the biggest club in Italian football, and the men in black and white showcase some of the most unique talents in the game.

Cambiaso recognises that it is a privilege to be one of their players, and he works hard every day to remain relevant at Allianz Stadium.

Having worked with Thiago Motta during his loan spell at Bologna, it was almost certain that the manager would keep him when he became the Juve gaffer.

However, Cambiaso has earned the right to continue playing for the club, knowing that Motta has no favourites and will only give chances to those who truly deserve them.

This calls for constant improvement, and Cambiaso was asked about his improvements, and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“From a physical and mental point of view, playing with this shirt is a responsibility that you have to take on and that’s nice, now I’m more and more focused.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football, so anyone who wants to play for us must reach a certain standard.

Over the last decades, we have shown that we can buy top talent, so the stars that attract our attention are quality players.