Andrea Cambiaso has penned a new long-term deal at Juventus, and the wingback has sent a message to the Bianconeri supporters.

Cambiaso has been one of the standout performers for the Bianconeri this season, attracting interest from several clubs, including Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Juve plans to offload some players in the summer as they prepare to announce Thiago Motta as their new manager.

However, they will retain important players, and by offering Cambiaso an extension, they have shown that he is a key part of their plans. This move sends the right message to both the player and the fans, affirming his significance to the team’s future.

After penning a deal until 2029, he released a video message on the club’s X account and said:

“Yes, let’s move forward together. Forza Juve, until the end.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been a key player for us, and keeping him in the group has certainly been a priority.

He will play a starring role under Thiago Motta next season as he has already worked with the manager after spending time on loan at Bologna last season.

This new deal means we do not have to worry about losing him to one of the several clubs eager to sign him.