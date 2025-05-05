PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus have been dealt a new blow as Andrea Cambiaso was forced to leave the pitch while carrying a knock.

The Italian international has been struggling with recurring ankle issues since December which have taken their toll on his performances on the pitch.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old was put on his best display in a while on Sunday evening as the Bianconeri took on Bologna in a vital showdown in the race for fourth place which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cambiaso produced the assist for Khephren Thuram’s opener and then scored a goal that was ruled out for a marginal offside. He also found success against his former teammate Riccardo Orsolini.

However, his outing ended in the middle of the second half, as he was forced to leave his place on the pitch for Alberto Costa due to a fresh physical problem.

Andrea Cambiaso suffers new injury

According to IlBianconero, Cambiaso suffered a muscle issue in the quadriceps of his left leg. He will certainly undergo the necessary medical tests in the coming hours to shed more light on his condition.

Igor Tudor will be hoping it is nothing serious, as he can ill-afford new injury blows, especially ahead of Saturday’s crucial contest against Lazio.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, three Bianconeri players could make their returns to action against the Biancocelesti.

Juventus trio hoping for Lazio return

The first is Dusan Vlahovic who has been out with a physical problem he picked up in Parma a couple of weeks ago.

Teun Koopmeiners is also pushing for a return. The Dutch midfielder has been ruled out of action for the past few weeks due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Finally, Federico Gatti, who has been on the sidelines for around a month, might also make a timely return to action.