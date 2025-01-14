Andrea Cambiaso has been making substitute appearances for Juventus in recent matches, but he is now expected to start in their crucial fixture against Atalanta.

The Azzurri star has established himself as one of Juventus’ key players this season, earning the trust of manager Thiago Motta. Cambiaso’s contributions have been vital to the team, despite occasional setbacks caused by injuries. When fit, he is typically given the playing time needed to maintain his form and make an impact on the pitch.

As the Bianconeri prepare to face Atalanta tonight, they remain without several key players due to injuries. However, even among those available, Motta is reportedly considering a few adjustments to the starting lineup. According to Tuttojuve, one of these changes could involve Cambiaso starting the match as a right-back, replacing Nicolo Savona in that position.

Another possibility is deploying Cambiaso as a left-back to allow Weston McKennie some much-needed rest. The American international has been a constant presence in the team and may benefit from a break to maintain his effectiveness for the remainder of the season. Alternatively, McKennie could be shifted into midfield as a replacement for Khephren Thuram, who has been heavily involved in recent games and might also need a rest.

With Atalanta presenting a formidable challenge, Juventus will need their top performers to rise to the occasion. Motta’s ability to select a balanced and resilient team will be critical in ensuring the Bianconeri are prepared to handle La Dea’s attacking threats. Cambiaso’s versatility and work rate could make him an important asset in such a high-stakes encounter.

The entire Juventus squad understands the importance of securing a victory tonight. Beating Atalanta would not only boost morale but also help the team gain valuable points in their bid to salvage what has been a challenging campaign. Fans will be hoping to see every player in peak condition, giving their all to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion.

As one of Juventus’ most reliable players this season, Cambiaso has the opportunity to showcase his quality and play a decisive role in helping his team secure a crucial win.