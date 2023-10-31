Andrea Cambiaso is enjoying an excellent first full season as a Juventus player, and there are discussions about the possibility of him signing a new contract with the Bianconeri.

Juventus added Cambiaso to their squad in the summer of 2022, and he spent the last season on loan at Bologna, where he continued to develop as a player. He has since returned to Juventus and has been one of the standout members of the squad.

While Cambiaso’s performances have prompted talks of a new contract, it’s important to note that he is only two seasons into the long-term deal he initially signed with the club when he first joined Juventus. As such, there may not be a pressing need to expedite the process of renewing his contract at this time.

His agent was asked if a new deal was imminent and Giovanni Bia said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He has a long contract and will still have to work for demonstrate his work. Then Juventus themselves will call us to communicate their intentions, but now we are absolutely not thinking about it. Just think about playing and doing well with this shirt, then things will take care of themselves.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been one of our finest players since he debuted for us and he will surely earn more game time at the club as he continues to impress.

But talks of a new deal are premature and he needs to focus on maintaining a higher standard.