Andrea Cambiaso, who spent the last season on loan at Bologna after joining Juventus from Genoa, has returned to the club. However, it is anticipated that he will once again go out on loan for another temporary spell away from the Allianz Stadium.

Despite the possibility of another loan move, Juventus is also considering the option of keeping him as part of their squad, viewing him as a potentially valuable player for their improvement plans.

As of now, the club has not made a final decision regarding his future, and he will be training with the team for the new season until a decision is reached.

Cambiaso’s agent has disclosed that multiple clubs are interested in adding the player to their squads. While there is interest from other clubs, Juventus remains open to the idea of keeping him at the Allianz Stadium.

Giovanni Bia, the players’ agent said via Tuttojuve:

“He’s a player in great demand and he’s pleased because he’s a young Italian and we hope he’ll be part of the national team for a long time. He’s already made his U21 art and hasn’t played much.

“He’s a guy that Juve wanted very much, they put a lot of money on the table and I think before depriving themselves of it, they’ll make their own assessments and also ask for a lot of money. A few teams have approached and this week I think something else will happen but Juve won’t get rid of it easily.”

