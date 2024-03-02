Andrea Cambiaso’s agent, Giovanni Bia, has addressed the speculation surrounding his client’s future amid interest from Real Madrid.

Cambiaso has emerged as one of Juventus’ standout players this season, making a significant impact in his debut campaign with the club. After a loan spell at Bologna last season, he has proven to be a valuable asset for Juventus in the current campaign.

Reports have linked Cambiaso with a potential move to Real Madrid, where manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly interested in working with him. Real Madrid is in the process of building a young and exciting team, and Cambiaso could feature alongside talents like Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

However, Cambiaso’s agent, Bia, has disclosed that Juventus has ruled out the possibility of transferring him. The Bianconeri consider him a key part of their squad as they undergo a rebuilding phase, and the wing-back continues to impress with his performances.

Bia said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Have there been contacts with Real Madrid? It’s difficult to answer at this moment of the season, but I know they like it. There have also been interests from other teams, even during the January transfer window, but Juve considers him untransferable .”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been one of the finest players in our squad and the Azzurri star should stay beyond this term unless we receive a very big offer for his signature.