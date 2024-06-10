Andrea Cambiaso’s agent, Giovanni Bia, has spoken about his client’s decision to remain at Juventus, insisting he had offers from other clubs.

Cambiaso recently signed fresh terms with the club, indicating his commitment for the foreseeable future. A key player for Juventus last season, Cambiaso thrived under Max Allegri’s management, benefiting from consistent playing time. With Allegri departing, Cambiaso will now be under the tutelage of Thiago Motta, who also coached him during the 2022/2023 season. Throughout the previous campaign, reports linked Cambiaso to Real Madrid and Tottenham, among other clubs, but he ultimately chose to stay. Bia has revealed that there was indeed interest from other clubs.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There were important, first-tier teams that won the Champions League. But in my opinion, Juventus in just a few years will return to being the Juventus we know. Finally giving continuity, there was no reason to change teams this year.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso had a brilliant season on our books, and it wouldn’t have been great for us without him in the picture.

We expect him to still perform well under Motta because they have worked together before now.