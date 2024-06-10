Andrea Cambiaso’s agent, Giovanni Bia, has spoken about his client’s decision to remain at Juventus, insisting he had offers from other clubs.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“There were important, first-tier teams that won the Champions League. But in my opinion, Juventus in just a few years will return to being the Juventus we know. Finally giving continuity, there was no reason to change teams this year.”
Juve FC Says
Cambiaso had a brilliant season on our books, and it wouldn’t have been great for us without him in the picture.
We expect him to still perform well under Motta because they have worked together before now.
