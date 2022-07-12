Cambiaso’s Juventus medical delayed regardless of Dragusin’s decision

While Juventus have already announced the captures of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, their pursuit of Andrea Cambiaso has been surprisingly complicated.

The Bianconeri have beat the competition to reach an agreement with the 22-year-old as well as Genoa.

However, Radu Dragusin has been holding up the exchange deal, as he’s been reluctant to join the newly-relegated Grifone as a counterpart.

On Tuesday, the left-back was expected in Turin to undergo his routine medical tests, however, his arrival has been postponed.

But according to Sportitalia via ilBianconero, Cambiaso’s delayed medical has nothing to do with Dragusin.

The source explains that the Italian will eventually complete his switch to Juventus regardless of the Romanian’s decision, as the two clubs would ultimately find an alternative formula for the transfer.

However, Cambiaso is suffering from a slight fever which was the reason behind behind the delay.

The Genoa left-back proved to be one of the revelations of the previous campaign despite his team’s dreadful form, contributing with a goal and four assists.

Perhaps Dragusin wasn’t the main reason behind the postponement, but Juventus must find a solution for this issue sooner rather than later.

If the young defender doesn’t wish to join a Serie B side, then they can simply offer Genoa a cash-only deal while recuperating some of it by selling Dragusin to another club.