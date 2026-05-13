Luciano Spalletti is widely recognised for his passionate approach on the touchline, regularly issuing detailed instructions to his players throughout matches. It was therefore no surprise when DAZN’s Bordocam captured some of the Juventus manager’s comments during the Bianconeri’s victory against Lecce.

Juventus secured a 1-0 win in the match and could easily have scored more goals, with two efforts eventually ruled out following VAR reviews. Despite the narrow scoreline, the team produced a committed display and once again showed the qualities that continue to make them one of the strongest clubs in Italian football.

Juventus Showing Progress Under Spalletti

The performance against Lecce highlighted the growing discipline and structure within the Juventus squad under Spalletti’s leadership. The manager has quickly imposed his ideas on the team, with players appearing more organised and focused during important moments.

Supporters are increasingly hopeful that Juventus now possess a coach capable of returning the club to sustained success and consistent trophy challenges. The intensity and demands shown by Spalletti during matches also demonstrate the high standards he expects from every member of the squad.

His constant communication from the sidelines has become one of the defining features of Juventus’ performances this season, particularly in tightly contested matches where concentration and positioning remain crucial.

Instructions To Yildiz And Kelly Revealed

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, some of Spalletti’s instructions during the game were directed towards Kenan Yildiz and Lloyd Kelly.

At one stage of the match, the Juventus manager told Yildiz: “Kenan, think about playing. The ball was already ours again, and you’re talking. Kenan, don’t get lost, you have to play.”

Spalletti was also heard instructing Kelly by saying: “Lloyd, the position! Don’t slow down.”

The comments reflected the manager’s attention to detail and his determination to ensure players remain fully concentrated throughout matches. They also demonstrated the clear tactical expectations he has for his squad as Juventus continue their push for success this season.