Can Allegri deliver on Scudetto promise? Six issues that Juventus must resolve

Despite Sunday’s heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Napoli, Juventus manager Max Allegri still picked up some positives from his team’s display.

The manager saw encouraging signs which suggest that the Bianconeri should be able to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto title next season.

So can the Livorno native deliver on his promise?

IlBianconero journalist Gianluca Minchiotti remains skeptical on the matter and believes that Juventus must resolve six issues ahead of next season to announce themselves as genuine challengers for the title.

First of all, the Bianconeri will have to avoid penalties. Between the ongoing Capital Gains trial and the salary maneuver investigation, the club could be hit with point deductions that would hinder its chances.

The journalist then discusses Allegri and his tactics. The manager must adopt a more progressive approach if he wishes to challenge for the Scudetto title.

Moreover, the identity of the next sporting director remains unknown, so we’re still awaiting more clarity on this front.

Minchiotti also wonders if the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa will remain in Turin if sanctions prevent the club from participating in Europe.

Furthermore, the complicated financial situation could be a major obstacle for the management in its attempts to bolster the squad.

Finally, the fates of young players like Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Matias Soulé remain uncertain at this stage.