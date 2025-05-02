Dusan Vlahovic’s situation is starting to concern Juventus, as the club struggles to find a resolution with the striker over a new contract. His current deal runs until the summer of 2026, but the Bianconeri are growing increasingly uneasy with how things are progressing. The main issue surrounds his salary, particularly the final year of the contract, during which he is set to earn at least eleven million euros net. Juventus are understandably reluctant to commit to that kind of financial outlay, especially if Vlahovic continues to produce mixed performances.

Efforts have been made behind the scenes to renegotiate his deal on reduced terms. Juventus have engaged in long discussions with his representatives in the hope of reaching a compromise that would allow the striker to remain in Turin without placing such a heavy strain on the wage bill. However, little progress has been made, and the club is now considering other options. Letting the Serbian forward run down his deal and eventually leave as a free agent would represent a huge financial loss, especially given what they invested to sign him.

Ideally, Juventus would like to sell Vlahovic at the end of the current season, but the striker does not seem eager to depart. Reports suggest he has shown little interest in taking a pay cut to facilitate a move, and that makes the situation even more complicated. On the pitch, Vlahovic has not done enough to spark a serious bidding war. His goal tally is decent, but not at the level expected from a striker of his profile, particularly one playing for a club with the ambitions of Juventus.

Calciomercato reports that, as of now, there is no club seriously pushing to sign the forward. That puts Juventus in a difficult position, as their options are limited. If no suitable offer arrives and Vlahovic remains unwilling to reduce his wages or accept a transfer, the club may be left with little choice but to let the situation play out. That would likely mean paying out the full value of his contract and then losing him without a transfer fee in two years.

This is a scenario Juventus are desperate to avoid. They have already been stung by similar situations in the past, most notably with Federico Chiesa, and cannot afford a repeat. Vlahovic must finish the season strongly and prove his value to potential suitors. Otherwise, both the player and the club could be left in a position that suits neither party.