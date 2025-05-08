Juventus are expected to enter the transfer market this summer in search of a new striker, with several names reportedly under consideration as the season draws to a close. The club remain intent on strengthening their squad and are eager to make the right acquisitions once the current campaign concludes.

Among the players linked with a potential move to the Allianz Stadium are Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Mateo Retegui, who currently plays for Atalanta. Both strikers have been mentioned as possible targets, as Juventus look to reshape their attacking options in preparation for the new season.

A key part of this plan involves the expected departure of Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus have struggled to reach an agreement with the Serbian forward over a new contract, and the club are reportedly open to selling him at the end of the season. They hope to receive a substantial transfer fee, which would then be reinvested in securing a top-class replacement.

There appears to be a belief within the club that bringing in the right striker will resolve their goalscoring issues. However, this assumption may not fully reflect the root of the problem. While Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani are highly regarded as strikers with proven ability, neither has delivered consistently in front of goal for Juventus. Yet a closer examination suggests that this is not due to a high number of missed opportunities.

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Despite having some talented midfielders, Juventus are not currently recognised as one of the most creative sides in Serie A. The lack of clear-cut chances being produced means that even the most prolific strikers would find it difficult to thrive. Simply signing a new forward without addressing the deeper issues in the team’s attacking structure is unlikely to yield significant improvement.

As such, the club may benefit more from enhancing creativity in midfield before focusing on acquiring a new striker. Without improved service and more effective build-up play, any new signing will likely face the same limitations that have affected those currently leading the line.