“Can change the game like few others in Europe” Juventus youngster receives even more praise

Federico Chiesa moved from a substitute to an undisputed starter during Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign and he has now earned more praise from the Azzurri assistant manager, Alberico Evani.

The Juventus attacker scored twice in the competition as Italy went all the way and defeated England in the final to lift the trophy.

His performances for them in the competition have caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs who have been trying to sign him from Juve in this summer transfer window.

The attacker is still just 23 and has many more years at the top of the game to deliver brilliant performances.

Evani says regardless of what we have seen from him so far, the Fiorentina loanee has just gotten started and he has even more room for greater improvement as time goes on.

He praised him for his deadly change of pace as well as his ability to shoot with both feet.

“Chiesa will get even stronger over time,” Evani told Tuttomercatoweb as quoted by Football Italia.

“He has this deadly change of pace and can change the game like few others in Europe. When he steps up a gear and accelerates, you just cannot keep up with him.

“He also shoots well with both feet and maintains that technique even when running at speed.”