Juventus coach Max Allegri remained coy on the prospect of lining up Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz side by side.

The Italian star suffered from physical problems in the past few weeks, which granted the Turkish teenager a proper chance to prove his worth, and he certainly didn’t let it slip by.

The 18-year-old scored three sensational goals over the past month, making his case for a permanent starting berth.

However, usurping Chiesa in the pecking order remains a tough ordeal for the 18-year-old.

An alternative solution would be dropping the current 3-5-2 formation in favor of a new system that allows the talented duo to play simultaneously.

But the question remains: Is Allegri willing to entertain this notion?

While he admits that the two players can indeed coexist, it appears that the Juventus manager is keen on maintaining the tactical system that has been bearing positive results since the start of the season.

“Yildiz and Chiesa playing behind the striker? I don’t see it as a solution because now we have a balanced system and we can’t go back to being a team that keeps alternating formations,” argued Allegri during his pre-match press conference on Monday via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Chiesa and Yildiz can coexist due to their characteristics but we must preserve our balance.”

On Tuesday night, The Bianconeri will host Sassuolo in the final Serie A fixture of the 20th round.

Yildiz could be the favorite to start in attack alongside Dusan Vlahovic while Chiesa could be set for a second-half cameo after making his return from injury.