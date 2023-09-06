Dusan Vlahovic’s move to Juventus from Fiorentina has not lived up to the high expectations placed on him. The Serbian striker earned his transfer to Juventus based on his impressive performances during his time at Fiorentina, particularly in his final year with La Viola. However, since joining Juventus, Vlahovic has not been able to replicate his goal-scoring form.

Juventus has faced challenges in getting the best out of Vlahovic, and his goal-scoring output has not matched what was anticipated when he made the move. Given his talent and potential, many expected him to be a consistent goal scorer for the club, potentially netting around 20 league goals in a season.

Former AS Roma player Alberto Di Chiara was asked if he thought the striker could score up to 20 goals in a season and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s a thoroughbred striker, he can potentially reach close to 20, if he comes in with the right head. He’s a moody guy, he has to be taken in the right direction but he has enormous potential that needs to be expressed.”

Juve FC Says

We know Vlahovic can do better and the Serbian has to because we invested a lot of money to bring him to Turin.

Unless his stats change, we will keep struggling as we cannot find a buyer to take him on for a good fee.