Juventus’ 2024/25 campaign has become a masterclass in resilience, yet the mounting injury crisis poses an existential threat to their ambitions. With Federico Gatti joining Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal on the sidelines, and Douglas Luiz, Andrea Cambiaso, and Arkadiusz Milik battling recurring fitness issues, manager Igor Tudor faces a tactical puzzle that could define his tenure. The club’s defensive line, once a fortress, now relies on makeshift solutions—midfielders like Manuel Locatelli or Khéphren Thuram dropping into the backline, and full-back cover stretched to Serie B-level deputies.

Tudor’s immediate challenge lies in balancing pragmatism with his preferred three-at-the-back system. The absence of three senior centre-backs has forced improvisation, such as deploying wing-back Cambiaso in central roles or relying on unproven recruits like Lloyd Kelly. While these adjustments secured a nervy win over Genoa, the lack of cohesion risks unravelling against Serie A’s sharper attacks. Compounding matters, midfield absences have disrupted transition play, leaving gaps that opponents like Roma will exploit.

The broader concern is Juventus’ recruitment strategy. Summer sales of the likes of Dean Huijsen and the departure of Danilo, coupled with an over-reliance on injury-prone veterans, have left the squad perilously thin. Tudor’s ability to integrate youth—such as Samuel Mbangula or Nicolò Savona—could prove pivotal, but trusting untested players in a top four race carries inherent risks.

Critics argue the medical department must shoulder some blame. Despite modernising facilities, recurring muscular injuries—from hamstrings to fractures—suggest systemic flaws in workload management or recovery protocols. For Tudor, the solution may lie in rotating his limited resources more shrewdly, prioritising key fixtures while accepting squad limitations.

As the season reaches its climax, Tudor’s adaptability will be scrutinised. Can he forge unity from chaos, or will Juventus’ patched-up XI falter under pressure? The answer hinges on whether short-term grit outweighs long-term planning—a dilemma emblematic of modern football’s relentless demands.

For the Bianconeri faithful, the hope remains that adversity breeds ingenuity. But with every fresh setback, the margin for error narrows. Tudor’s legacy, and Juventus’ season, now depend on navigating a minefield with dwindling tools.