Can Juve make it 37? The 5 players crucial to a title charge in 2023

There are very few teams in Europe with more domestic titles than Juventus.

With 36 triumphs, they have the most of any team in the five major leagues on the continent, with several great Juve sides making winning the prestigious Serie A trophy look easy over the years.

Right now, though, Juve still feels like a side in transition. After winning the Scudetto in 2020, does it have what it takes to bring the silverware back to Turin in 2023?

Here are five players who can make a difference.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli is one of the players that coach Max Allegri has picked out as being the future and a crucial part of the ‘next great Juventus team’.

The stats back him up. At the age of just 24, Locatelli has three solid Serie A seasons behind him in which he’s won the Euros with Italy and become Juve’s midfield lynchpin. His versatility in midfield makes him the ideal option for Allegri to build his team around, and Juve legend even compared him to Antonio Conte with his style of play.

There remains the small matter of signing Locatelli permanently from Sassuolo, but, with the player eager to move and Juve having the funds to make it happen, this shouldn’t be an issue.

Paul Pogba

After famously moving the other way for a sum that comfortably beats most lottery jackpots, Paul Pogba has returned to Turin on a free this summer, reuniting with his former coach and mentor Allegri.

Despite attracting criticism for a string of poor displays in Manchester last season, everyone knows the Frenchman is capable of dictating games with the abundance of talent he has. He knows Juve inside out and if he settles back into midfield quickly, he could be the powerhouse behind a title charge.

Pogba turns 30 before the season’s out, so he’ll have the added motivation of adding to his trophy haul with the end of his career in sight.

Federico Chiesa

Also a European champion in his early 20s, Federico Chiesa will be hoping to emulate his father Enrico, who never won a Serie A title.

He received a huge setback in January, however, when a cruciate ligament injury put him out for the season. If he can get up back to full fitness in time for the new campaign, then Juve has a top player who can play anywhere across the front line.

One particular spate of performances in 2021 was a proof of this. Chiesa’s two goals and four assists in seven games pushed Juve to a stirring end-of-season finish in which they were unlucky to miss out on the top three on goal difference.

Fabio Miretti

Italy’s Under 19s side may have come unstuck against England in this summer’s European Championship, but one youngster stood out.

Fabio Miretti may only be 18, but he’s already showed himself to be at home in Juve’s midfield after breaking into the first team at the end of last season. He carried this form over into the U19s tournament, where he dictated large parts of the semi-final and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

Miretti’s passing range and clever movement drew comparisons with the great Andrea Pirlo. While this may be slightly premature, Juve would love a Pirlo 2.0 next season if they are to mount a title charge.

Dušan Vlahović

When the 1.91-metre Vlahović arrived in Florence at the age of 16, not many people had heard of him.

Fast forward to 113 games and 51 goals later, though, and the Serbian hotshot is one of the brightest young prospects around.

After making his Juve debut in February, the youngster has impressed fans with his shooting power and strong aerial play.

His potent form on the international stage, too, helped Serbia qualify for the 2022 World Cup, earning him hero status in his homeland.

If Vlahović can pick up where he left off at the start of the new season, then the rest of Serie A should be very concerned.

Image Credit Photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash