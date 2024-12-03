Mohamed Salah is currently in scintillating form, playing some of the best football of his career as he leads Liverpool’s charge in the Premier League and Champions League. Despite his remarkable contributions, Salah’s contract is set to expire in just over seven months, a precarious situation for both the player and the club. Allowing a player of Salah’s calibre to approach free agency is risky, yet the Egyptian star has revealed in recent weeks that Liverpool has yet to offer him a new deal.

As one of the most prolific attackers in Liverpool’s history, Salah’s potential departure at the end of the season has garnered interest from several elite European clubs. Juventus is reportedly among the teams monitoring his situation. According to a report by Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are keen on bringing Salah to Turin should he leave Anfield. However, they face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who currently lead the race for his signature.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Adding Salah to Juventus’s squad would be a transformative move for Thiago Motta’s team. The Egyptian’s consistent output of goals and assists over the years makes him a game-changer capable of elevating any team’s attacking prowess. For a Juventus side that has struggled with offensive depth and consistency, signing a player of Salah’s quality would provide an immediate solution to their problems in the final third.

While Salah remains focused on his current season with Liverpool, the uncertainty surrounding his future ensures he will remain a topic of intense speculation. Should Juventus succeed in luring him away, it would be a massive coup and a statement of intent for a club looking to reestablish itself among Europe’s elite.