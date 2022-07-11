Can Juventus bank on their youngsters as backups for next season?

Most Juventus fans expected a very busy summer in terms of transfers after their team finished last season without a trophy.

Truth be told, the Bianconeri have been busy, but their most significant piece of business so far has been losing Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi.

These players played important roles at the club over the years and still delivered for the Bianconeri in the last campaign.

Three of them are regulars, and it means there would be at least three new entrants into Max Allegri’s starting XI in the new season.

Yet, it is hard to see anyone the club has signed as a replacement up to this point..

They have been working on deals to bring Paul Pogba back to shore up their midfield and add Angel di Maria to their attack and these deals should be concluded within days.

Both players are accomplished in European football, and they will certainly make the team stronger than it is right now.

However, how can two big-name signings make up for the loss of four key players?

The dreadful performance of last season already meant the team needed new players even if no one left the group.

It seems the club could rely a lot on their youngsters in the next campaign if their summer continues to move slowly.

The club has some budding young players in its ranks now, including Fabio Miretti, Matías Soulé, Nicolo Fagioli, among others.

These players are highly rated, and some have been given a few chances to play for the first team.

Soule is exciting on paper and when he has the ball with him on the pitch, but he is 19 and only has two Juve senior appearances to his name.

Miretti has played more games for the club and proved his class at the back end of last season.

He could build on that in the coming campaign, but he doesn’t have enough experience to be decisive in key games.

Fagioli, Nicolo Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia spent the last campaign on loan at different clubs, but you will be taking the biggest risk of your life to trust them to lead you to trophies.

Our youngsters are good, and most of them have a promising future ahead of them, but we will be asking for another trophyless campaign if we trust them as backup options.

There are still around two months before this transfer window closes. We must use it to add good and experienced players to several positions in our squad.

If we don’t, it makes little sense to expect a very good campaign in 2022/2023.