Can Juventus break their Lisbon curse against Benfica?

Juventus faces an impossible task as they need to beat Benfica in the Champions League this week.

The Bianconeri have lost three of four Champions League games this season and have to win the next two to progress.

Benfica and PSG are their opponents, but their first stop is Lisbon to face the Portuguese side and it will be a challenging game.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve has not won in Lisbon against Benfica or Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese side has forgotten how to lose a match and heads into this fixture unbeaten this season.

That makes Juve’s task even harder, but one thing they will want to achieve is to break their Lisbon curse.

Juve FC Says

Beating Benfica will be hard, but this curse of Lisbon should give us extra motivation to get the win in the fixture.

They have looked unbeatable, but Juve has more prestige than the Portuguese side and this is an opportunity for us to show we are serious about making progress in the UCL.

The remaining games of this Champions League season will show if our players have the character to overcome a difficult situation.

If they can secure wins in their remaining games, it could spur them to achieve more extraordinary things this term.

