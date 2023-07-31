After three underwhelming campaigns that saw Inter, Milan and Napoli lifting the Scudetto trophy, Juventus are desperate to get back into contention.

But do the Bianconeri possess the necessary means to reclaim their lost throne?

This could be a challenging task following the departure of several key players in previous campaigns and the lack of star power in the squad.

Moreover, many fans question the club’s ability under the tutelage of Max Allegri who hasn’t truly delivered an inspiring brand of football.

However, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) offers Juventus fans seven reasons to be optimistic ahead of the upcoming campaign which might just witness the club’s return to Scudetto contention.

The first reason is the end of trials and enquiries which took their toll on the club in the last two years, especially on the mental aspect.

This leads us to the second reason: Juventus will contend on a level playing field with the other clubs, unlike last season when they were ducked 10 points.

The source also believes that the expectedly-trimmed squad could prove to be another advantage for the Bianconeri. So instead of trying to navigate a large host, Allegri will have a smaller yet more compact squad at his disposal.

The fourth reason is a fewer number of injuries. While this one isn’t absolutely guaranteed, matching the ridiculously grand number of knocks from last season remains improbable (knock on wood).

The fifth reason is a tried-and-tested squad with a chemistry that has been gradually brewing for several years.

Then we have the lack of European commitments following the Conference League ban. This would allow Juventus to focus solely on Serie A while playing once per week.

The final reason is Federico Chiesa who is slowly but surely regaining his optimal physical condition. The Italian can prove to be the difference maker on his day.