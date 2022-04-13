Can Juventus convince midfield target to reduce his salary demands

Juventus remains linked with a move for Paul Pogba, who could return to Turin as a free agent for the second time in his career.

He got his senior team breakthrough when he joined the Bianconeri from Manchester United in 2012, and they sold him back to the English club for a huge profit in 2016.

He has remained there since then, but he never achieved what he did while he played for the Bianconeri and might not renew his contract with the Red Devils.

That means a change of environment is on the cards again and Juve wants him to return and continue where he left off.

However, signing him would be tricky because the Bianconeri is currently not offering huge salaries to any player.

Corriere Dello Sport, as related by Calciomercato, says the Bianconeri can only sign him if the World Cup winner agrees to a salary that is within the limits the club has set for itself recently.

Juve FC Says

Setting a limit to the salaries we can offer to new players will see us struggle to attract the best talents, especially free agents.

These players have run down their contracts partly because they want to make more money from joining another club unattached.

Most times, they will be spoilt for the choice of clubs to join, so the highest bidder always gets their man.