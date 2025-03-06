Juventus will be one of the teams competing in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, providing them with an opportunity to add another trophy to their collection. Having already been eliminated from three other competitions this season, the Bianconeri’s focus now rests solely on the Scudetto, making their involvement in the Club World Cup even more significant.

As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus holds a prestigious place in the sport’s history. However, their international record has not always matched their domestic dominance. The Club World Cup presents an ideal chance for them to rectify this and prove themselves on the global stage. With the newly expanded format, the competition now features more matches, and Juventus finds themselves in a group alongside Manchester City, Wydad AC, and Al Ain.

On paper, Juventus may seem to have an easier path to progress, with Manchester City being the only real threat in the group. However, underestimating any team that has reached this level of the competition would be a grave mistake. Every team in the group has earned their place, and Juventus must remain focused and respectful towards all their opponents.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

The challenge may not be easy, but Juventus have the quality to qualify for the next round, alongside Manchester City. While winning the competition would be difficult, especially with the calibre of teams involved, simply making it out of the group stage would be a significant achievement. It would also serve as a vital step forward in building the club’s international pedigree.

In conclusion, while Juventus’ primary focus remains on the Scudetto, their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup gives them a valuable opportunity to compete for more silverware. By respecting their opponents and maintaining their focus, the Old Lady could go far in the competition and enhance their standing on the world stage.