Can Juventus hold on to Matias Soule long term?

Matias Soule is quickly emerging as a top talent that needs to be managed properly at Juventus and the Argentinian needs more game time.

At 19, some players are already regulars at their club, but Soule cannot get that preference at Juve now because they have many established professionals who are more experienced.

Several Serie A clubs are keen to take him on loan for the rest of the season, but Juve has not accepted an offer for the teenager yet.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri know about the interest from other clubs, but they are not prepared to lose the youngster yet.

At the moment, Juve’s plan is to keep the former Vélez Sarsfield trainee in their group for the rest of the season.

Juve FC Says

Because of the injury problems we have been plagued with this season, it is only proper that Juve keeps everyone in the squad together.

Soule is already proving to be first-team material and it doesn’t make so much sense to allow him to leave when we need depth to execute our different competitions.

Soule also seems content with remaining at the Allianz Stadium for the rest of this season, which is very important.