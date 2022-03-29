Can Juventus match Real Madrid’s offer for Tchouameni?

Juventus is in a race with Real Madrid to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni when the transfer window reopens.

The Frenchman is developing well at his present club, and he has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

Juve has been bolstering their squad with younger players, and the 22-year-old fits the profile of the individuals they like to sign.

A summer move for him could be in the works at the Allianz Stadium, but the competition from Real Madrid is serious, and the Spaniards may have pushed ahead of Juve now.

Calciomercato claims Madrid will offer 30 million euros plus Luka Jovic to sign the midfielder, an offer Juve will need to match or better to win the race for his signature now.

Juve FC Says

Tchouameni has been developing rapidly, and he could become our next Paul Pogba if we can sign him soon enough.

The midfielder has everything it takes to become a world-class player, and what he might be missing is being a member of the squad at a top club.

Real Madrid’s offer is an enticing one and Juve might struggle to match it, especially if we don’t have players we can add to ours.