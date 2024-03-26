Most followers of Serie A know that Juventus needs to sign at least one top midfielder at the end of this season.

The reason is not hard to discern. The Bianconeri have been without Paul Pogba for some time, and they could potentially lose Adrien Rabiot at the end of this campaign.

The club is currently looking to increase their financial resources and is expected to outspend more than it did in the summer of 2023.

Several midfielders are on their radar, including Atalanta duo Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners.

Juve is keen on these players and hopes to sign at least one of them when the campaign ends.

However, another high-profile name on their radar is Martin Zubimendi, as they continue to add new names to their list.

The Real Sociedad star is one of the finest players in La Liga, and Juve aims to bolster their squad with him at the end of the term.

However, he has several suitors, including Arsenal, who might all be compelled to pay his release clause worth 50 million euros, as reported by Tuttojuve.

If Juve persists in signing him, they will have to pay that amount, though it remains uncertain whether this will materialise.

Juve FC Says

Zubimendi is a fine midfielder and is worth that price, but we simply are not in the shape to afford that fee.