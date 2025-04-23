Sandro Tonali has emerged as the next key midfield target for Juventus, as the club continues its efforts to strengthen the squad with top Italian talent. The midfielder made a high-profile move to Newcastle United, with the Premier League side investing heavily in his acquisition. Despite the challenges he has faced off the pitch, including a ban for betting offences, Tonali has remained a valued player at the English club.

Newcastle have stood by the Azzurri star throughout his difficulties, and in return, he has delivered solid performances whenever selected. His professionalism has not gone unnoticed, and Juventus have been closely monitoring his development. The Bianconeri are known for keeping tabs on the best Italian players both domestically and abroad, and Tonali fits perfectly into that profile.

Juventus are believed to have made the addition of Tonali a top priority as they plan for the upcoming season. However, signing him will not be a straightforward process. As cited by Tuttojuve, Cristiano Giuntoli has already made initial enquiries to understand what would be required to bring the midfielder back to Serie A.

A full cash transfer may be financially difficult for Juventus, who are therefore exploring the possibility of including a player as part of a proposed deal. This approach could help reduce the financial outlay, while still offering Newcastle a worthwhile package. However, negotiations are still at an early stage, and there is no indication that a transfer is imminent.

Another challenge for Juventus is the question of whether Tonali is ready to leave the Premier League so soon after arriving. Although his first season in England has been complicated by off-field issues, he appears settled at Newcastle and has shown appreciation for the support he has received from the club and its fans.

Tonali remains one of the most talented Italian midfielders of his generation. While Juventus are keen to secure his services, convincing Newcastle to part ways with him and persuading the player to return to Italy will require both careful planning and strong negotiation. For now, the situation remains fluid, and Juventus must remain patient and strategic in their pursuit.