After surviving a challenging trip to Bologna and securing a draw, Juventus now face another equally difficult and significant fixture. The next match will be crucial in their campaign to finish in the top four of Serie A, a position that guarantees participation in next season’s Champions League.

The Bianconeri remain firmly in contention to secure fourth place, but they are aware that their recent form must improve. With only a few games left to play, there is very little margin for error. The team in black and white understands that victories are now essential, and anything less than three points in their upcoming match against Lazio could prove costly.

Lazio Clash Carries Champions League Implications

Lazio, like Juventus, are also vying for a place in next season’s Champions League and will approach the fixture with a similar sense of urgency. The Rome-based side are determined to finish strong, while Bologna, another contender, are set to face AC Milan in their next outing. These matchups are likely to have a significant impact on the final standings and will test the resilience of all teams involved.

Juventus manager Igor Tudor is expected to rely on his strongest players for the clash, but injuries have posed challenges in recent weeks. One player he would particularly like to have available is Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has missed recent matches due to injury, but he is reportedly on the path to full fitness.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Vlahovic’s Fitness Could Influence the Outcome

There is still uncertainty about whether Vlahovic will be fit enough to feature in the upcoming match. Providing an update on his condition, pundit Giovanni Albanese shared insights into the player’s recovery. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Albanese stated:

“I think only Vlahovic will recover, but for the bench. The Serbian is important for Tudor who immediately fielded him as a starter upon his arrival. Even if he were to be used only for a flash of the game, he would still be useful.”

Juventus would certainly benefit from Vlahovic’s return, even in a limited role. His presence has been crucial under Tudor, and having him available, even from the bench, could prove decisive in such an important fixture.