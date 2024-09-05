In one of the most protracted transfer sagas of the 2024 summer of football, it appears that Federico Chiesa’s stay at Juventus is set to come to an end, with Liverpool in the English Premier League ready to take on board the Italian international.

Mixed feelings are sure to overcome fans of the Old Lady, with Chiesa’s talent and influence for Juventus unquestioned but with a few queries over his role within the wider squad dynamic and his patchy injury record, it appears Juventus have opted to cut their losses.

As with most periods of Chiesa’s career, this move seems to be all or nothing. He could either turn out to be a huge hit at Anfield or struggle with injury troubles that could diminish his impact.

For the time being, new Juventus manager Thiago Motta looks to have no reason to miss Chiesa, with Juve having won their opening two Serie A games but there is always a feeling of what if with a player of Chiesa’s undoubted potential.

With time running out in the transfer window too, Juventus may need to move quickly if they are to replace Chiesa and if they do, they could be looking to sign some of the most potent attacking talents in Europe and beyond.

Changes afoot

Whilst the pros and cons of Chiesa leaving Turin could be debated for hours, the fact remains that the 26-year-old is heading to Liverpool and Juventus will need to adapt to life without his services.

As with any big transfer, the accompanying betting markets are often awash with the knock-on effect of one move and with Chiesa heading to the red side of Merseyside, there is a clamour from punters and online sports betting sites as to who could come in and replace Chiesa at Juve.

A big part of the Thiago Motta coaching mantra looks to be giving young talent an opportunity and both Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Mbangula are the key beneficiaries of how Motta is attempting to go about things, and they have come into the starting XI in place of Chiesa from last season.

The goal threat at Juventus continues to fall on the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic, a striker that enjoyed a strong understanding with Chiesa last term and those who step into his shoes will need to be a key cog in the supply chain.

Spending Splurge

Juventus have had to operate in a shrewder fashion in the transfer market over the past few seasons, but they look to have some more disposable income at their fingertips this term, a move that has seen some big names head to Turin.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz had the choice of many clubs from Aston Villa this summer but opted to move to Juventus and his impact looks as if it could grow as the campaign rumbles on.

Meanwhile, Juventus have also been shopping in Serie A, picking up Dutch creative midfielder Teun Koopmeiners for over 60 million euros from Atalanta and it feels as if they are looking to force their way back to the top of Serie A by spending some serious kite.

Any more new arrivals?

For all the comings and goings at Juventus this summer, the fact remains that Thiago Motta has a relatively shoestring squad at his disposal, especially in comparison to some of the other sides battling it out in European football.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been battling for his place at Old Trafford for the past couple of seasons and the Englishman doesn’t appear to be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

It would be a statement signing from Juve if they were to land Sancho, but it could also be the perfect fit for all parties, at this stage of Sancho’s stagnant career.

A similar story could be told of Kingsley Coman, with the Frenchman having not enjoyed the best time at the club previously but he is a proven performer, who has deemed surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich, and he could add some much needed flair and depth to Thiago Motta’s fledgling Juventus squad.