Can Juventus resist a 100m euros offer for De Ligt?

Juventus might have to deal with possibly losing Matthijs de Ligt at the end of this season.

The Dutchman remains one of Europe’s finest defenders, and he has continued to attract the attention of clubs around the continent despite playing for Juve.

Because Mino Raiola represents him, it is hard to be too comfortable with his future when he hasn’t signed a new long-term contract.

Juve will ask for around 100m euros if it ever considers selling the former Ajax man.

Ordinarily, that fee should scare off some of his suitors, but Tuttomercatoweb claims he has at least two clubs willing to offer Juve that much to sign him.

The report claims in the summer, Barcelona and Chelsea will offer them that amount to test their dedication to keeping hold of him.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the finest defenders in Europe now and an important member of our current squad.

The defender is, however, not indispensable and it would be smart to cash in on him when his market value is high.

By the summer, we should have offered him a new deal if we want to keep him.

If he won’t accept our offer, then the club should sell him for 100m euros. We can get much cheaper replacements that will still do a good job.