Juventus has long been known for identifying and securing the best Italian talent, regardless of where they play, and Sandro Tonali is the latest name to appear on their radar.

Currently in his second season at Newcastle United in the Premier League, Tonali has quickly established himself as one of the club’s key players. The Magpies invested heavily to bring him in at the start of last season, and despite his lengthy ban for betting offences, they stood by him and supported his return.

Since coming back from his ban, Tonali has been regaining form over the past few weeks, which has fueled speculation about a potential move to Juventus. Reports suggest that the Bianconeri have been closely monitoring the midfielder’s performances in England and are eager to bring him back to Serie A.

The upcoming January transfer window presents Juventus with an opportunity to strengthen their squad, and Tonali appears to be a top target for the Turin-based club. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is keen to make the transfer happen as they look to bolster their midfield options.

However, convincing Newcastle United to part ways with one of their standout players will be no easy task. The Premier League club sees Tonali as a central figure in their plans and intends to keep him at St. James’ Park for the foreseeable future.

While securing Tonali’s signature would be a significant coup for Juventus, it will undoubtedly require a monumental effort. Newcastle’s reluctance to sell, coupled with Tonali’s importance to their project, makes the prospect of a January move highly unlikely.

That said, Juventus is no stranger to ambitious moves in the transfer market, and the club may feel it is worth attempting to test Newcastle’s resolve. Even if a mid-season transfer proves difficult, Tonali’s performances in England have ensured that he remains a player of interest for the Bianconeri moving forward.